A 20-year-old motorcyclist died on Tuesday after being seriously injured in traffic accident on Friday in Nicosia.

Indian national Yashapreet Singh was driving a motorcycle at around 6.20pm on Strovolos avenue when he lost control, with the motorbike overturning and hitting the pavement.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Singh was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Early indications suggested that no other vehicle was involved.

Authorities are expected to have reviewed CCTV footage and spoken to potential witnesses in the area to clarify how the crash occurred. They called on anyone who saw the incident to come forward.