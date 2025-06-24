An early US intelligence assessment indicated that the US military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities last week did not destroy the core components of Tehran’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three people briefed on it.

“This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong,” CNN quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.

Meanwhile, acting US envoy to the UN Dorothy Shea told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities “effectively fulfilled our narrow objective: to degrade Iran’s capacity to produce a nuclear weapon.”