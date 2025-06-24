The Kremlin on Tuesday pushed back against criticism that it had not done enough to back Iran, saying it had taken a “clear position” by condemning U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he called “unjustified” U.S. attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, with which he signed a strategic cooperation treaty in January. He said on Monday that Russia would try to help the Iranian people, although he gave no specifics.

Iranian sources told Reuters earlier this week that Tehran had not been impressed with Russia’s support so far.

Asked about comparisons to the toppling last year of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, when Moscow refused to send troops or more air power to keep its ally in power, the Kremlin said some people were trying to spoil the Russian-Iranian partnership.

“Russia actually supported Iran with its clear position,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had appreciated Moscow’s stance when he met Putin on Monday.

It was still too early to assess the extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities, Peskov said.

“Some information is coming through the appropriate channels, but it is still too early,” Peskov said. “Hardly anyone has a clear understanding right now.”

Asked about a Reuters report that Araqchi had brought a letter to Putin from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Peskov said there had been no written document handed over.

“The fact that there were certain messages from the Iranian leadership is true. But this Reuters report is not true,” Peskov said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

“If it has really been possible to achieve a ceasefire, then this can only be welcomed,” Peskov said, adding that Qatar had helped to broker the ceasefire.

“This is what the Russian Federation has been calling for since the very beginning of this conflict. Therefore, yes, this can and should be welcomed, and we hope that this will be a sustainable ceasefire.”