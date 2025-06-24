President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday clarified that Cyprus’ new tax reform will come into force without delay on January 1, 2026, describing the implementation date as final and non-negotiable.

Speaking during a meeting at the presidential palace, Christodoulides declared that this was the last official gathering focused on preparing for the tax transformation.

“This is the final meeting regarding the tax reform,” he said firmly, setting a deadline for all pending matters to be resolved.

The president added that he expects all relevant legislative drafts to be ready and briefed by the end of Tuesday’s discussions. They will then be sent to the House for a vote.

He stressed that a joint final update will be provided to political parties by him and the finance minister.

“I will not accept any deviation from the implementation date I have already announced, January 1, 2026,” Christodoulides said. He noted that any outstanding issues should be resolved and agreed upon during the session.

The reform is expected to modernise Cyprus’ tax system, though specific details of the changes have not yet been publicly released. Officials suggest the aim is to simplify the structure, improve fairness and boost state revenues through a more efficient and transparent system.