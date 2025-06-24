The Cyprus Association of Occupational Therapists said on Tuesday it had been asked to submit a proposal for the integration of occupational therapy in public schools, as part of reforms, within the next few days.

The association met with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Tuesday, who explained this would be part of unified education, to support children with disabilities or special educational needs, strengthening their autonomy in daily school life.

During the meeting, the association presented good practices from countries such as Canada, Finland, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

The association said it would actively contribute to efforts to shape a functional, inclusive, fair and open school for all.