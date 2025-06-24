As part of the exhibition Newcomers at the Minerva Hotel in Platres, Maria Loizidou invites visitors to engage in parallel experiences with art. Following her recent performance ‘What Happens to Me is Written Up There’, held last month at the Rialto Theatre, she now proposes ‘The Objects Look at Us’.

This new performance is grounded in the experience of a parallel relationship with the objects in the exhibition, one that revolves around the desire to own them. In the exhibition, Loizidou arranges objects not as static displays but as presences.

Their recognition unfolds through a paradoxical gaze, the gaze that meets the visitors. These objects look back at the viewers, inviting them in.

Loizidou draws a distinct line between desire and need. These are not transactional objects. They represent something deeper: a psychic necessity, an emotional longing. Each piece becomes a vessel of memory, intention and presence.

The performance on June 28 between 7pm and 9pm is an open invitation. Visitors are welcome to join a guided tour of the exhibition, enjoy refreshments in the courtyard of the Minerva Hotel, listen to a reading on the history of small works, and, if they wish, participate in an auction where selected pieces may be acquired.

The event lasts two hours and includes a performance by Loukia Pieridou and is facilitated by Maria Agisilaou, Ioli Kaskani, Christos Loizou and Maria Papageorgiou.

The Objects Look at Us

Performance and auction as part of Maria Loizidou’s Newcomers exhibition. June 28. Minerva Hotel, Platres. 7pm-9pm