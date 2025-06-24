US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up pressure on Republicans in Congress to advance his sweeping tax-cut and spending bill this week, while hardline conservatives balked over a closed-door Senate debate that cast doubt on passage of a growing number of proposed spending cuts.

Republican leaders are pushing to get the One Big Beautiful Bill Act through Congress and to Trump’s desk before the July 4 Independence Day holiday. They have said they would delay a recess next week until the bill is passed.

The Senate debate has spawned Republican infighting. Some lawmakers seek to preserve social programs including Medicaid healthcare for lower-income Americans, while hardliners in the Senate and House of Representatives want deep spending cuts to limit growth of the federal deficit.

Some lawmakers have said it could take until August to pass the bill. Trump and his allies want to rule out that outcome.

“To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK. Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE,” Trump said in a post on social media.

The emerging Senate legislation would extend expiring provisions of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, fund his crackdown on immigration and boost military spending. It would raise the federal borrowing limit on the $36.2 trillion US debt by another $5 trillion.

The House version could also increase the federal deficit by at least $2.8 trillion, despite a boost in economic activity, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said last week. Independent analysts predict the Senate version would cost more.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said his chamber is on track to pass the bill this week, with lawmakers saying that could come on Saturday. If that happens, House Speaker Mike Johnson said his chamber would take the legislation up in the ensuing days.

“If the Senate does its work on the timeline that we expect, we will do our work as well. And I think everybody’s ready for that,” Johnson told reporters.

The debate has been compounded over the past week by a string of opinions from the nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian, who is ruling on what elements of the bill comply with the procedure Republicans are using to bypass the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster. The bill cannot pass without bypassing the filibuster because solid opposition by Senate Democrats will not allow it to garner 60 votes.

The parliamentarian has blocked provisions that would cut spending for financial watchdogs, allow offshore gas and oil projects to skirt environmental reviews and glean savings from food assistance programs for the poor and the elimination of green tax credits.

Those decisions have caused alarm among House Republican hardliners, who could block the legislation if it returns to their chamber with those provisions absent.

“It looks to me like the parliamentarian is killing the bill. She’s taking out all of the conservative spending cuts that we very carefully, with a razor’s edge, passed in the House,” said Representative Keith Self, a prominent hardline Republican.

Thune has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of overruling the parliamentarian, whose role is viewed by many lawmakers as vital to the integrity of the Senate.

But the South Dakota Republican said this week that the parliamentarian’s findings may not be the end of the road for some provisions.

“That is a feature that we don’t have complete control over. But they’re working through it. And in some cases, as things are flagged, we’re making counter offers,” Thune said.