With the participation of key figures from both the private and public sectors, the fourth CITEA DIGITAL CYPRUS CONFERENCE, titled “Driving Business Success through Digital Technologies”, took place successfully on June 20, 2025 in Nicosia.

The conference focused on how digital technologies are transforming the business world by providing tools for flexibility, innovation and strategic growth. Particular emphasis was placed on the thematic areas of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, user digital experience and digital culture within businesses.

The official opening of the conference was conducted by the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy in the Cypriot government, Dr Nicodemos Damianou, who highlighted the importance of technology as a driver of growth for the Cypriot economy and society. At the same time, CITEA President Dimitris Nisiotis, underlined the importance of continuous development and the association’s role in shaping a robust digital ecosystem in Cyprus.

A key highlight of the conference was the CITEA Awards ceremony, an established institution that recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of the IT sector in Cyprus. As part of the ceremony, the CITEA 2025 Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award was posthumously presented to the late Panicos Akritas for his longstanding and decisive contribution to the development of information technology in Cyprus. The CITEA Women in Tech 2025 Award was presented to Maria Militsopoulou in recognition of her remarkable professional journey and the inspiration she offers to other women in the field of technology.

The exhibition area of the conference featured participation from several member companies of our association and sponsoring firms, showcasing their organisations and technological solutions. The conference concluded with a networking reception, offering attendees the chance to exchange views and explore collaborative opportunities centred on digital innovation and technological advancements.

CITEA warmly thanks all who contributed to the conference’s success and looks forward to the next edition in 2026.