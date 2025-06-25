Maximum inland temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 40C and the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning, in effect from 1pm till 4 pm.

Wednesday will be mainly clear with temperatures remaining above the seasonal average for the rest of the week.

Winds will be a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, to gradually become a gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort and a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort to the south, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 40C inland, 35C along the coast and 29C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday night will be clear with fine mist and low clouds forming towards dawn, mainly in the south and east.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures overnight will drop to 23C inland, 22C along the coast and 20C in the highest mountains.

Thursday through Saturday will be fine with temperatures remaining above the seasonal average.