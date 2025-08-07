The Cyprus Institute has developed an innovative pilot system for detecting fires, based on satellite data and the processing power of a super-computer, which can be made available to the authorities within the next 24 hours, it was announced on Wednesday.

During testing, the system detected a source of smoke and recorded the spread of last month’s fire in mountainous Limassol with extreme accuracy.

The institute said that, despite being a pilot project, the Forestry Department and Fire Service were both informed of the data collected, which are already being used in a crisis management study.

The super-computer detected the first source of smoke between 1.22pm and 1.32pm and the spread of the fire between 1.32pm and 1.42pm on July 23.

The system is based on reliable data from a geostationary satellite. Images are sent every ten minutes and analysed by the state-of-the-art computer. The system can detect sources of smoke in a radius of 1 square kilometre and sources of fire in a radius of 2 square kilometres.

The institute’s team is working full speed so that the system can be placed at the disposal of the authorities within the next 24 hours.

The system’s aim is to activate a red alert as soon as a source of smoke or fire is detected, allowing for the immediate mobilisation of ground and air forces.

The institute clarified that the system could not monitor firefighting operations, but could act as an early warning signal.

Head of the Cyprus Institute Stavros Malas said the system could radically change the way Cyprus approaches prevention and addresses forest fires.

“The Cyprus Institute, through its expertise and infrastructure, offers a tool for prevention and rapid reaction that is unprecedented in our region,” Malas said.

He also pointed out the value of simple but effective prevention measures, such as controlled grazing with cows and goats, which could help remove low-lying dry vegetation.

Malas also stressed the need to dispatch ground forces to high-risk areas, so that immediate intervention is possible once a fire is detected.