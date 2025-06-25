Cyprus marked the Day of the Seafarer on June 25 with a message of gratitude and solidarity to maritime workers around the world, underlining their critical role in global trade and economic stability.

In a video message, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis extended greetings from Cyprus to seafarers across the globe, noting that the occasion is a moment to recognise “your dedication, your commitment, your tireless efforts, and your love for the sea.”

She said that the international community owes much to those who serve at sea, highlighting their contribution not only to maritime trade but also to the world economy and society at large.

“As the backbone of global trade, we thank you for everything you do for us on a daily basis,” Hadjimanolis stated, adding that Cyprus stands firmly by the side of all seafarers, committed to supporting their rights and needs.

“On behalf of the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus,” she said, “we remain by your side. Enjoy your special day.”

International Seafarer’s Day was established in 2011 by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as a recognition of the contribution of seafarers to the functioning of global trade and the economy.

This year’s IMO campaign is entitled ‘My Harassment-Free Ship‘, sending a bold message against bullying and harassment at sea, and promoting a culture of respect, equality, and zero tolerance for violence at sea.