The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner for State Aid Control, has announced the organisation of a presentation focused on state aid for businesses.

The event, titled “State Aid and Businesses”, will take place on July 2, 2025, at 16:00, in the lecture hall of the CCCI on the first floor.

The presentation is aimed at businesses interested in gaining a better understanding of how to utilise Compatible State Aid schemes.

The president of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Stavros Stavrou, will also be in attendance.

According to the organisers, the purpose of the presentation is to highlight the benefits that Compatible State Aid schemes offer to businesses, providing specific examples depending on the size of each enterprise.

The event will also explain the concept of a single, linked, and troubled enterprise, also referred to as an Undertaking in Difficulty.

In addition, participants will be informed about the advantages of the operation of the Central Register of State Aid and De Minimis Aid for businesses.

The presentation will be delivered in Greek and will include the opportunity for attendees to pose questions and clarify general issues directly with representatives of the Office of the Commissioner for State Aid Control.

Participation in the event is free of charge. However, prior registration is required, with interested parties asked to register by June 30, 2025.