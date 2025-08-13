Efforts to upgrade the electricity system have been intensified particularly due to the continuous strain on conventional power generating units during the summer months, the energy ministry said on Wednesday evening.

The increased demand for electricity has now reached its highest level during peak hours from 6pm to 9pm, the ministry said, adding that this was due to increased temperatures recorded in recent years.

According to the ministry, electricity demand rose by 11 per cent this summer compared to the same period last year, climbing from 940 to 1,040 megawatts.

The ministry said its efforts focused on practical, trackable projects aimed at ensuring supply, keeping costs in check, and improving supply security, working strategically in collaboration with other bodies.

This, the ministry said, included infrastructure projects and upgrades to the electricity network, through a ten-year plan of the Transmission System Operator (TSOC), as well as a targeted strategy to address persistent challenges in the electricity sector.

Additional measures in the electricity sector included securing the regasification unit (FSRU) Prometheus of the long-delayed Vasilikos terminal project and brought in an international consultant with experience in unfinished energy projects to push completion forward.

It also confirmed the launch of the competitive electricity market on September 15, 2025, with trading set to begin on October 1. The move is expected to boost the share of renewables in the energy mix and help bring down electricity costs.

To ease pressure on the grid from limited storage capacity, the ministry said that works for a nationwide storage system were underway for mid-2026, alongside upgrades to plants of the electricity authority (EAC), private storage initiatives, and support for hybrid solar and small-scale systems.

The ministry emphasised that the government aimed to further support the energy autonomy of households and small businesses with new plans.

Upgrades to the Dhekelia power station to replace old generators had also been approved, with works currently underway and the station expected to become a reliable source for generating electricity for the island.

Aside from projects on the island, the ministry pointed to its ongoing efforts in the promotion of electricity interconnections with neighbouring states.

The increased demand in electricity due to the extremely high temperatures of the last days and the limited production capacity have seen parts of the island facing controlled and rotating power cuts of up to 30 minutes in the evenings of Tuesday and Wednesday.