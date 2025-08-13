Four people who inhaled smoke from a fire that broke out in their home in Avgorou on Wednesday morning have been taken to Famagusta general hospital as a precaution.

The burnt body of a tied-up a dog was found in the yard of the house.

Andreas Kettis, press spokesman for the fire department, said the fire started around 3:30am on Wednesday in a house in Avgorou, and two vehicles from the Famagusta fire station responded.

The fire “started in the parking lot of the private house, which contained wood, and spread to the ground floor kitchen and to pergola outdoors”, he said on X.

Breathing apparatus and water hoses were used to extinguish the fire while two ambulances transported four members of the household as a precaution to Famagusta general hospital due to smoke inhalation.

According to Kettis, “a charred dog was found in the back of the yard, which was tied up a short distance from the garage”.