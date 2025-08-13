Wednesday is set to be the hottest day so far of this current heatwave, with temperatures inland set to reach a whopping 45 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, temperatures on the east and south coasts are set to rise to 38 degrees Celsius, while temperatures on the west and north coasts, as well as in the mountains, are set to hit a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

The skies are expected to be clear throughout.

Overnight, temperatures are set to fall to 27 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 25 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to remain high on Thursday, before dropping on Friday and Saturday, with cloud cover expected in parts on Saturday.