MUSKITA Aluminium Industries proudly held its annual blood donation drive at its Limassol Headquarters, uniting employees in a shared commitment to giving back to the community.

This annual initiative, held in memory of the company’s founder, George Mouskis, brought together the MUSKITA team in an inspiring display of compassion and solidarity. At MUSKITA, giving is part of the company’s everyday values. Blood donation is a simple act with a profound impact—one that can save lives and bring hope to those who need it most. The successful event reflected the company’s enduring values of unity, responsibility, and social contribution.

MUSKITA extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Cyprus Red Cross Society Limassol Branch and the Blood Centre for their invaluable support, as well as to all the volunteers who generously offered their time—and their blood—for a truly vital cause.

This meaningful initiative reinforces MUSKITA’s ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility and its unwavering belief in supporting the community through action. In addition to healthcare support, the company actively contributes to initiatives in education, environmental sustainability and community welfare. Through these efforts, MUSKITA continues to build on its legacy of care, leadership, and meaningful impact.

About MUSKITA

Founded in 1958, MUSKITA Aluminium Industries is one of the leading aluminium extrusion companies in Europe, renowned for its commitment to high-quality, innovative aluminium systems and solutions. The company integrates social responsibility into its business model, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the well-being of the community and the environment.