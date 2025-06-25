Spotware successfully held its second workplace blood donation drive at its Limassol office on June 24, 2025; a heartfelt initiative that brought its staff together for a shared cause with life-saving impact. The event once again highlighted Spotware’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the local community. It also reinforced the values behind the company’s “I Work at Spotware and I Care” initiative, which integrates social responsibility into the core of its corporate values and fosters a culture of compassion, generosity and community engagement.

A growing culture of giving

Building on the momentum of its first blood drive in December, this latest event saw an enthusiastic turnout of employees, many of whom were repeat donors, joined by first-time participants eager to make a difference. With the support of the Cyprus Blood Establishment, the well-organised donation process went ahead smoothly, enabling team members to contribute to a cause that quite literally saves lives.

The need for blood donations in Cyprus remains urgent and continuous for groups such as accident victims and surgical patients, to those battling chronic conditions like cancer and thalassaemia. Every drop counts and our team was proud to play a part in supporting the national effort to keep hospitals and clinics stocked with this vital resource.

Part of a broader commitment to community

Spotware is immensely proud of its employees’ willingness to give their time, energy and blood for a cause that touches so many. Events like these reflect the strong sense of unity within our team and our belief that small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact on the world around us.

Spotware extends its sincere thanks to all who took part, as well as to the team at the Cyprus Blood Establishment for their utter dedication. We look forward to hosting more impactful events in the months to come and to continuing this journey of meaningful contribution together.

As Spotware HR Director Margarita Mikhailiuk noted: “Social responsibility at Spotware is a genuine part of who we are as a team and a company. Seeing so many of our colleagues step forward to donate blood was incredibly moving, and a true reflection of the values we stand for. We’re proud to foster a culture where caring for others is part of our everyday mindset.”

About Spotware

Spotware is a global technology company serving the forex industry with a strong commitment to ethical business practices and local community engagement. Alongside delivering cutting-edge technology solutions such as its flagship trading platform, cTrader, Spotware integrates social responsibility into the core of its operations. Through its “I Work at Spotware and I Care” principles, the company actively supports a range of charitable initiatives, environmental efforts and staff-driven volunteer programmes in Cyprus. Spotware believes lasting success comes not only from innovation and excellence in service, but also from making a meaningful difference in the lives of others and the communities it serves.