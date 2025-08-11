Two 20-year-old men were attacked by a group of unknown individuals in Larnaca, leaving them hospitalised, police said on Monday.

The attack took place at around 2am on Monday on Stratigou Timagia avenue in Larnaca, leaving one man with a broken nose, and the other with head injuries. They were both taken by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital.

“The police arrived at the scene where the fight broke out, and spotted the two injured foreign nationals,” police said.

Investigators received CCTV footage to identify the attackers and to determine the attack motives.

The Larnaca police continue the investigations.