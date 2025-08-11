A 25-year-old woman was arrested at Paphos airport on Sunday after customs officers discovered 40 packages of cannabis in her luggage, with a total weight of 24kg.

Police said the woman, a US national who had arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom, was stopped shortly after 4:30pm following a joint check by the customs department and the police drugs squad YKAN.

Officers located the 40 packages and the suspect was arrested to assist with enquiries into alleged importation and possession with intent to supply.

Paphos District Court on Monday remanded her in police custody for eight days to allow investigations to continue.

Ykan is continuing its investigations.