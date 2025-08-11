Camping within state forests outside designated sites without a permit is illegal and punishable by law with a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to €5,000, the forestry department reiterated on Monday.

During the summer months there has been a notable spike of illegal camping in areas of environmental importance like the Akamas forest – an area protected by the state – it said.

Camping within state forests is only allowed in designated camping areas, as “the fragile ecosystem is affected by illegal camping and waste left behind leads to pollution and the disruption of wildlife,” the forestry department said.

Addressing illegal fires, the department added these are strictly prohibited by the law as they endanger both the lives of campers and the forest, with a risk of causing catastrophic fires with unpredictable effects.

Lighting a fire within state forests or within two kilometres of their border outside designated spots, is a crime which according to the forest law is punishable by a 12-year prison sentence, or a fine of €100,000 or both.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire is urged to call the forestry department at 1407 or the fire brigade at 112.