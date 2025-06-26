The ministry of defence has announced an extension for applications to become contracted soldiers (Syop) in the National Guard, with the new deadline set for July 4 at 2:00pm.

Applicants must submit their forms online through the government portal (www.gov.cy), under the section Recruitment – Application for Hiring of Contracted Soldiers. The extension gives more time to those interested in joining the force under contract terms.

In a public statement, the ministry encouraged candidates to use the detailed online instructions available for completing the application. Assistance is also offered through the conscript and citizen service centre on working days between 8:00am and 3:00pm, by calling 1430 or emailing [email protected].

To apply, individuals must first register and verify their identity on the government portal. Verification can be completed through online banking (eBanking), by booking an appointment at a verification centre and presenting an identity card, or via video call with a citizen service centre officer.

Once applications close, shortlisted candidates will be invited to take part in two evaluation tests. These include a physical fitness assessment and a military capability trial to determine combat readiness.

The tests will be held on July 15, 16 and 17. Candidates will receive further details via email and SMS.