Police on Thursday warned about paying traffic fines through a suggested online link after they received reports of scam messages being sent via SMS and social media.

The messages, which appear official, direct users to click on a link to settle alleged extrajudicial fines.

According to the police cybercrime unit, the aim is to defraud citizens either by stealing money or personal data.

Authorities urge the public to ignore such messages, stressing that the police does not contact citizens in this way to request payment for fines or for any other reason, advising citizens to avoid clicking links and sharing personal information online.