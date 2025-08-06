A woman who had fallen from rocks and injured herself in the Ayia Napa sea cave area was rescued on Wednesday, after the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) set Nearchos search and rescue plan in motion.

The JRCC received information about the wounded person at 3.05pm on Wednesday and immediately mobilised staff from the Famagusta fire station, the emergency response unit (Emak), the port and marine police, and a state health service (Okypy) ambulance.

The woman was hauled from the area and taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital for treatment.

The JRCC has reiterated that approaching and diving at the Cape Greco sea caves is strictly forbidden, as the ground has been deemed dangerous by the geological survey department due to extensive erosion.