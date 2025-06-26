Iran would respond to any future U.S. attack by striking American military bases in the Middle East, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday, in his first televised remarks since a ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel.

Khamenei, 86, said any attack on Iran would come at “great cost”, and noted that Iran had fired on the largest U.S. base in the region, located in Qatar, after Washington joined the Israeli strikes.

“The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region,” Khamenei said.

His pre-recorded remarks were aired on state television. As in his last comments, released more than a week ago during the 12-day Israeli bombardment, he spoke from an undisclosed indoor location in front of a brown curtain, between an Iranian flag and a portrait of his predecessor Ruhollah Khomeini.

“The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to important American centres in the region and can take action against them whenever it deems necessary is not a small incident, it is a major incident, and this incident can be repeated in the future if an attack is made,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump said “Sure” on Wednesday when asked if the United States would strike again if Iran rebuilt its nuclear enrichment programme.