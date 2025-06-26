Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar was on Thursday gifted a replica shirt of London-based football club Tottenham Hotspur.

He was gifted the shirt by British MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who belongs to the opposition Conservative Party, and bears the name E. Tatar and the number 25 on its back.

Duncan Smith had previously served in the UK’s cabinet as work and pensions secretary between 2010 and 2016 and was Conservative Party leader between 2001 and 2003.

Both Duncan Smith and Tatar are known to be fans of Tottenham Hotspur.

The club is geographically the closest Premier League team to Duncan Smith’s Chingford and Woodford Green constituency and is supported by many Cypriots who reside in the United Kingdom, as Tatar did in the 1980s.

Last month, the club won its first major trophy in over 17 years, beating Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League – Europe’s second tier competition.

Tatar is in the UK as part of a visit to meet British politicians and attend London’s Turkish Cypriot cultural festival, which is set to take place this weekend in the borough of Enfield.

Earlier on Thursday morning, he met the UK’s Minister of State for Europe Stephen Doughty.