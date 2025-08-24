Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna will pay working visits to Moldova and Hungary from August 25 to 27, as part of preparations for Cyprus’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

According to a statement from the Cyprus EU Council Presidency 2026 Secretariat, Raouna will travel to Chișinău on Sunday afternoon.

While in the Moldovan capital on Monday, she is scheduled to meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Cristina Gherasimov, Deputy Foreign Minister Carolina Perebinos, and Head of the EU Delegation to Moldova, Jānis Mažeiks.

Discussions will focus on preparations for Cyprus’s EU Council Presidency and Moldova’s EU accession process, with particular emphasis on advancing its European path in the lead-up to 2026.

Raouna is also expected to hold further meetings on Monday and Tuesday with civil society representatives from across Moldova, both in Chișinău and in other regions. Her itinerary also includes visits to EU-funded projects in the Strășeni district.

Following her stay in Moldova, Raouna will travel to Budapest, where she will meet with Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Bóka on Wednesday, August 27. The meeting will be followed by extended talks between the two delegations.

In Budapest, Raouna will present Cyprus’s planning and policy priorities for its upcoming EU Presidency and exchange views on current European issues in coordination with Hungary’s own role within the EU framework.