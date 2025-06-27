A large quantity of counterfeit goods were seized from six establishments in the tourist area of Kato Paphos, police announced on Friday.

A total of 6,643 goods including clothing and accessories such as glasses, hats, watches and bags were found in a coordinated search and subsequently confiscated.

The products were being sold as originals but after confiscation were destroyed.

The customs department appealed to the public to be particularly careful when purchasing products, pointing to a flood of fakes that do not meet the standards of the brand they are copying.

It added that counterfeit products were often produced in questionable conditions using the forced labour of young children, which could be dangerous or harmful to human health and safety with some of them even causing death while their profits were used to finance organised crime.