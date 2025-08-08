Where do you live?

I live in Brooklyn, NY with my friend.

What did you have for breakfast?

Weetabix with a banana and oat milk.

Describe your perfect day

Morning at the beach with friends and a book, catch a matinee film at the cinema and at night go dancing.

Best book ever read?

James Joyce’s Ulysses. This book was unlike anything else I’ve read before and his writing was monumental, explosive and had humour. It absolutely blew my mind.

Best childhood memory?

Eating a specific cherry lollipop that’s been long discontinued.

What is always in your fridge?

Halloumi.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Whatever’s on the radio, minus ads; I skip or silence those.

What’s your spirit animal?

Mountain goat, mainly because it veers off from the herd and can be solitary.

What are you most proud of?

My parents.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The end scene of Abbas Kiarostami’s Taste of Cherry: the man in the dark hole dug into the ground, looking up, while the veil of the narrative is pulled apart exposing the production crew.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Too many to choose from, but I would say Agnès Varda.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would genuinely be interested in time travelling to ancient civilisations, to places like Mesopotamia, Egypt or Greece.

What is your greatest fear?

Very tight spaces.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Be present, reserve your spot.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Apathy.

If the world was ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would walk to any nearby body of water (river, sea, ocean).

The film Waves Won’t Stop (directed by Ioannis Papaloizou and produced by Harry Mavromichalis) will premiere at the Lemesos International Documentary Festival 2025, taking place between August 1 and August 8. He describes it as a love letter to Cyprus, the country he grew up in but left as a young man. Follow Ioannis on social media @cinemacollage