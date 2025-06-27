For many of us, the start of the 2020s was something we’d much rather forget. The COVID-19 pandemic had wide-ranging, devastating impacts, from the millions of lives lost around the globe, to the lockdowns and restrictions many of us endured, the pandemic left both a physical and mental toll on those it touched.

Understandably, nobody would ever want to return to the early days of a pandemic. How can we better prepare for the next global pandemic – whether that’s a new strain of COVID, a measles outbreak, or something new entirely? The answer is that there are lessons to be learned from recent pandemics, and the Australian Government is adopting measures to be better prepared for the next national emergency.

It doesn’t take a Masters of Public Health to recognise the benefits of preventative medicine, after all, it’s something that we’ve all experienced at some point in our lives. In this article, we’ll explore how the Government is learning from the COVID-19 pandemic, to be better prepared for the next healthcare emergency that sweeps our sunburnt nation.

Learning from COVID

The impact of coronavirus in the early parts of the 2020s had a vastly different impact, depending on where you lived in Australia. Different parts of the nation faced varying levels of restrictions, with major cities effectively being sent into lockdown, and borders were closed.

It’s important to recognise that when policies are introduced, they’re often a factor of the times. For example, when there’s a flood, governments may choose to issue grants and flood relief, like state and federal governments have done in the past.

While a decision may seem right at the time, the fact that we live in a democracy allows for a vigorous review of decisions made to address emergencies. Whether it’s a Senate inquiry, an independent review, or a Royal Commission, this review power is a vital part of understanding whether the approach made during a crisis is responsible and proportionate.

At state and federal levels, a number of reviews were conducted to understand if each jurisdiction’s unique approach to addressing COVID was appropriate. Many of these reviews included a number of recommendations on topics as vast as health system preparedness, the justice response, and the way that health news was communicated with the broader public.

These reviews are extensive and, in turn, enable governments to identify areas for improvement, thereby better preparing them for the next pandemic. Better yet, these lessons can also allow Australia to participate more effectively on the global stage. By demonstrating what works as a nation, these lessons can better inform governments and agencies worldwide on the best ways to handle a pandemic, or the areas that may be in most need of improvement.

A scientific lens on pandemic preparedness

The COVID pandemic had an impact that stretched far beyond what governments could manage. It took a concerted effort from both governments, corporations, and good citizens to rise above the challenges of the pandemic, a true testament to how teamwork and cooperation can make a big difference.

As such, many organisations that were involved in the pandemic response, from scientific bodies like the CSIRO and the Australian Academy of Science, also looked within – reflecting on the impact that they had on the pandemic, and how their specialised knowledge of science and technology – from vaccine development to the critical response – could be harnessed to be better prepared for the next major pandemic.

Reports such as Strengthening Australia’s Pandemic Preparedness not only give governments an idea of what is possible from a scientific sphere, but also the areas that are perceived as in greatest need of improvement. In this report, published by the CSIRO, the scientific organisation consulted with more than five dozen organisations, identifying six key areas of improvement that would greatly support the health system when responding to pandemics.

Reinforcing the healthcare sector

The CSIRO report paints a helpful roadmap, highlighting areas where governments should consider further investment. Not only that, it presents a helpful set of strategies and a framework for how science should be supported, not only to better prepare for the next pandemic, but also to support the dynamics of existing healthcare models.

Six areas within science and technology are clear focus areas, including fields as varied as vaccine manufacturing, diagnostic medicine, and data sharing. This, alongside increased coordination across testing, clinical trials, and international research, should enhance Australia’s capability to respond to the next pandemic, without compromising existing health system models that work in the community.

These challenges were readily apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, with delays to vaccine manufacturing leading to criticism about the speed of the vaccine rollout. While these posed challenges during the pandemic, addressing shortfalls could mean that Australia is better equipped to respond to the next pandemic.

Ultimately, pandemic response goes beyond research and vaccines – it comes down to the tools that healthcare professionals have to protect both themselves and the communities they serve, as well as how the public is informed and how organisations work together to respond to the challenges of pandemics.

In part, it also comes down to the healthcare sector – better preparing them so that they’re aware of the tools at their disposal. Speaking to SBS News about his recollection of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Paul Kelly highlighted the vital role that epidemiologists played, emerging as a critical player in the global effort to defeat COVID-19.

“They (epidemiologists) understood modelling, they understood infectious diseases and how they transmit,” said Professor Kelly. “That was really helpful for us to be able to use that knowledge to assist people in their decision-making.”

Is Australia ready?

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be largely over, it’s not the first pandemic to hit Australia’s shores – and it’s unlikely to be the last. Is Australia ready for the next pandemic?

From the research and discussion, it’s clear that more needs to be done by key stakeholders to provide the tooling, technology, and personnel that will be key in beating the next pandemic. That being said, governments and industry are working together – whether that’s through investments into improving the health sector response, or genuine attempts to improve data accessibility and availability.

The twenty-first century has seen many potential pandemics rise and fall – from SARS to swine flu and now COVID-19 – with the hard work and tenacity of the Australian healthcare system, each has been successfully driven back. The answer’s clear – Australia can and will be prepared for the next pandemic, no matter how far away it may be.

