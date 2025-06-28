The agriculture ministry on Saturday announced plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the Netherlands in the fields of agriculture and agri-food

According to the ministry, the cooperation would be further expanded through visits by farmers, exchanges of executives and participation in joint actions, aimed at “promoting innovation and sustainable rural development”.

The announcement followed a two-day visit by Agricultural Minister Maria Panayiotou to the Netherlands earlier this week.

During the visit, Panayiotou reportedly visited model agri-food units and facilities of innovative cultivation techniques and a potato seed genetic improvement centre, and viewed advanced robotic production technologies.

The ministry said Cyprus and the Netherlands discussed means to transfer relevant know-how and exchange of best practices.

The visit was part of ongoing preparations for the Cyprus Presidency of the EU in 2026.