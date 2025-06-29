A man has reported a theft of valuables from his beach bag while enjoying the seaside in Ayia Napa, raising concerns over rising thefts at popular resorts.

The 36-year-old holidaymaker told police the incident happened on Saturday, between 11am and 3pm. He had left his bag on the beach in the Famagusta district.

Inside was a jewellery pouch containing two watches, a man’s watch worth €5,000 and a woman’s worth €3,500, as well as a white gold engagement ring set with a small diamond, valued at €2,500.

Police confirmed an official complaint has been filed with the Famagusta criminal investigation department (CID). The total value of the stolen items exceeds €11,000.

The theft has prompted police to renew warnings about leaving valuables unattended at the beach.

In a statement, officers said they step up patrols during summer to tackle thefts not only at coastal resorts but also in mountain retreats and picnic areas.

Police urged beachgoers to carry only essential cash and to avoid taking expensive items such as jewellery, watches or phones to the seaside.

They also advised people never to leave personal belongings unattended.

While investigations into the Ayia Napa theft continue, police say simple precautions can help holidaymakers keep their property safe.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are calling on anyone with information to come forward.