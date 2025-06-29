A man from Azerbaijan, suspected of serious offences including espionage and terrorism, will remain in police custody in Cyprus for another eight days.

The suspect, who also holds British citizenship, was escorted under heavy security from Nicosia to the Limassol district court this morning. Officers from the anti-terrorist squad surrounded him as he entered the courthouse. Proceedings took place behind closed doors due to security concerns. The court approved a request by investigators to keep him in detention while enquiries continue. Authorities allege the man is involved in conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in criminal activities, espionage and terrorism. His arrest has triggered intense investigations both in Cyprus and abroad.

Since his arrival in Cyprus in April this year, the suspect had been living in a luxury flat in Zakaki, close to the British Bases area. He was arrested on June 21. Investigators from the CID headquarters are working around the clock to examine his activities. Police sources confirm they are in frequent contact with security services from other countries, including Greece. A second Azeri national was arrested a few days ago in Crete. Cypriot authorities are now probing whether the two men are connected.

Officials stress that the investigation is complex and involves sensitive intelligence. For now, the suspect remains behind bars as police try to piece together the full picture of his alleged plans.