The president of the European people’s party (EPP), Manfred Weber, has branded Turkey’s push for a two-state solution in Cyprus as “not only unacceptable but unrealistic and dangerous”, warning that a united Europe demands a united Cyprus.

Speaking to Philenews, Weber said the European Union has been deeply involved for years in efforts to solve the Cyprus problem, under the guidance of the United Nations. He stressed that the recent appointment of former commissioner Johannes Hahn as the EU’s envoy for Cyprus signals fresh political will from Brussels to engage more actively and offer a European perspective alongside UN efforts. Weber condemned what he called Turkey’s “aggressive behaviour” towards Cyprus, a member state of the EU. He made clear that the European people’s party, Europe’s largest political group, firmly supports a solution based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, as outlined in UN Security Council resolutions.

“The ongoing occupation and division of the island remains an open wound for both Cyprus and the European Union,” Weber said.

He noted that Cyprus holds a stronger voice in European debates thanks to its dual representation in the European people’s party, through President Nikos Christodoulides and Disy leader Annita Demetriou. He described this as a factor that strengthens both the party and Cyprus’ influence among Europe’s top leaders. Turning to Europe’s wider role, Weber said the EPP backs a strong, democratic and competitive Europe that protects itself and its allies, creates prosperity, and provides citizens and businesses with access to global markets. He stressed the EU must also lead in tackling climate change. On foreign policy and security, Weber spoke of the need for a genuine European defence union. He called for investment in advanced weaponry and major flagship projects, including a common missile defence system, to keep Europe safe in a changing world.

He also pointed to the need for a new trade agreement with the United States, cuts in red tape, and greater investment in innovation to keep Europe competitive. But Weber warned that the biggest challenge facing the EPP is the rise of authoritarianism and populism sweeping parts of Europe. He said the party must draft a fresh, centre-right political platform and offer a more ambitious vision for the future.

“We need to offer people real solutions that inspire and bring communities together,” he said.