The festival of traditional flavours and handicrafts, “Pame Troodos 2,” has opened for the second year running at the presidential residence in Troodos. Launched by First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, the event aims to promote small businesses and producers from Cyprus’ mountainous regions.

The festival is organised in cooperation with the state ministry of tourism, the office of the commissioner for mountain community development, and the press and information office. Around 45 local exhibitors are taking part, showcasing a variety of regional products, handmade crafts, and interactive workshops.

Visitors can enjoy the festival from 11:00 until 18:00. The public has the chance to taste traditional Cypriot flavours, watch live demonstrations of dishes like halloumi cheese preparation, and join cultural activities. Live music is also part of the experience, set against the backdrop of Troodos’ unique natural and historical surroundings.

Additionally, episodes of the series “Myths of Cyprus,” produced by the press and information office, are being screened. The series explores important elements of Cyprus’ cultural heritage, adding an educational aspect to the event.

A notable part of the festival’s mission is its charitable contribution. Proceeds from sales will partly support the “Ikaro” programme, run by the Pelendri community volunteerism council. This links the festival with ongoing local community development efforts.

Admission is free, and visitors can benefit from free transport offered from Troodos square, making it easy to attend. The event provides a platform for local artisans and producers to gain exposure, while visitors enjoy a rich cultural experience.