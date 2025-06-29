A fire that broke out on Sunday morning in the village of Foinikaria, Limassol, was swiftly brought under control before it could spread, authorities confirmed.

The blaze started at around 11:00am, according to a statement from the forestry department under the ministry of agriculture. Crews managed to fully contain the flames by 11:20am.

Officials said the fire was caused by residents using an electric tool, specifically a grinder, without a permit. The department has announced it will press charges against those involved.

Under Cypriot law, from June 1 to September 30, it is strictly forbidden to use any tool, machinery, device or equipment that cuts or welds metals, or produces heat, flame, or sparks, without official permission. This ban applies within state forests and extends up to two kilometres from forest boundaries.

Violating this regulation can result in an administrative fine of €2,000. However, more severe consequences exist under the forest law of 2012. Lighting fires or causing a blaze within state forests or up to two kilometres outside their edges is a criminal offence. It carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison, a fine of up to €100,000, or both.

The forestry department has issued a strong appeal to the public to remain vigilant. It urges people to avoid activities that could trigger fires, such as using grinders, oxy-fuel welding, or electric welding tools, particularly during the high-risk summer months.

Authorities stress that even small sparks can have devastating consequences in Cyprus’ dry summer conditions. Fire prevention remains a key priority as temperatures climb and winds increase the risk of flames spreading.