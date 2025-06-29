Police carried out an overnight operation across Limassol on Saturday, leading to dozens of inspections, traffic offences, and action against businesses breaking the law. The move comes as authorities seek to tackle organised crime and reassure the public about safety.

Police said patrols were stepped up in neighbourhoods where criminal activity has been on the rise in recent weeks. Officers checked people, vehicles and premises as part of their efforts.

Figures released on Saturday show that 104 vehicles were stopped during the night. Nine drivers were booked for various traffic violations, while three were reported for drink-driving. Eight vehicles were seized.

Police also turned their attention to businesses. Five establishments were found operating without the proper licences or without permits to sell alcohol. Two other venues were caught playing music without a licence.

In total, officers inspected 46 premises and buildings across Limassol.

Authorities said such operations will continue as part of wider efforts to disrupt serious and organised crime. They added that safeguarding public safety remains a top priority.

While some citizens have welcomed the visible police presence, others have raised concerns about potential inconvenience and the need for checks to be carried out fairly. Police have urged the public to cooperate and report any suspicious activity.

Analysis suggests the crackdown reflects growing pressure on the police to tackle organised crime networks operating in urban areas. Rising complaints about noise, unlicensed venues and dangerous driving have also fuelled calls for tougher enforcement.

Police say further checks will be conducted in the coming weeks, especially in areas flagged as crime hotspots.