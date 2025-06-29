A yellow warning has been issued for Cyprus as temperatures are expected to soar to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius inland on Sunday.

The Meteorological department announced that the alert will be in place from midday until 5pm. Experts say the heat comes as seasonal low pressure and a warm air mass grip the region. On Sunday, the weather will stay mostly clear. But in the afternoon, clouds will build in some areas. Isolated showers may break out, mainly over the mountains.

Winds will start off light and variable at around force 3 on the Beaufort scale. They will gradually turn south-westerly to westerly, staying light to moderate at force 3 to 4. The sea will be calm to slightly choppy. The temperature will peak at 40 degrees inland. It will hover around 33 degrees on the southern, eastern and northern coasts, and about 30 degrees on the western coast and in the higher mountains.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear. Patches of thin mist and low cloud are likely in places. Winds will blow north-westerly to north-easterly, and south-easterly on the northern coast, all light at around force 3. The sea will stay calm to slightly choppy. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 23 degrees inland and along the coasts. In the mountains, it will dip to about 19 degrees.

Looking ahead, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to stay mostly sunny. However, clouds will thicken over the mountains during the afternoons. On Monday, temperatures will drop, settling closer to the seasonal average. A slight rise is expected again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologists urge people to stay cautious during the hottest hours, particularly those in vulnerable groups, as the island braces for another burst of intense heat.