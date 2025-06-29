Sunday turned into a day of flames for the district of Paphos, as firefighters faced two wildfires in harsh weather conditions that tested their limits.

The first fire erupted early in the morning in the community of Steni. Thanks to a swift response, crews managed to contain the flames quickly. Damage was limited, with only a small stretch of land burned.

But by the afternoon, a second blaze broke out in the area of Pelathousa, northwest of Chrysochous. This fire proved far more challenging. Dry grasses and dense wild vegetation fuelled the flames, which spread rapidly in the intense heat.

Authorities launched a large-scale operation. Eleven fire trucks from the forestry department rushed to the scene, supported by two bulldozers and four vehicles from the fire service. From the air, five aircraft flew repeated drops, dispatched from bases in Paphos and Akrotiri. Crews fought the fire for hours. By dusk, the blaze was finally brought under control, shortly before the aircraft had to withdraw due to darkness. Ground teams will stay through the night to extinguish any remaining hotspots and prevent flare-ups.

Officials said no injuries were reported, but the incident underlined the high fire risk during the summer months. Analysis of Sunday’s events shows how quickly fires can escalate in dry conditions. The speed and coordination of the response were seen as crucial in avoiding greater destruction.

Firefighters are urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any sign of smoke immediately, as even minor sparks can lead to dangerous blazes in the current weather.