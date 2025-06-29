Saturday night saw Cyprus’ Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou, declare the government’s firm commitment to supporting the country’s farming sector, warning that climate change and rising costs are putting severe pressure on producers.

Speaking at the 16th Pan-Cyprian Watermelon Festival in the village district of Frenaros, Panayiotou said the government and her ministry regard the development and protection of the primary sector as a top priority.

“The primary sector faces the consequences of climate change and higher production costs,” she said.

“Yet it continues to deliver high-quality products with respect for the environment and consumers.”

The Watermelon Festival, she stressed, is more than a local celebration. It has grown into a showcase for Cypriot agriculture and rural identity, highlighting the country’s strong bond with its farming heritage and produce.

Watermelon cultivation in Cyprus covers around 4,000 decares (roughly 400 hectares), half of which lies in the Famagusta district. Annual production stands at about 12,500 tonnes, with a market value reaching €3 million. Panayiotou described the figures as proof of watermelon’s role in sustaining the rural economy.

In her speech, Panayiotou congratulated festival organisers for keeping the event running for 16 years, calling it a symbol of the dynamism of Cypriot agriculture.

She also highlighted new funding programmes launched this month under the strategic plan of the common agricultural policy for 2023-2027. These include a major investment scheme worth €60 million and a separate €7.5 million scheme supporting young farmers starting their businesses.

Ms Panayiotou urged all interested parties to study the online documents for these schemes carefully and to prepare solid applications that improve the sector’s performance and competitiveness in a sustainable and climate-resilient way.

“No eligible investment plan should be left without funding,” she said.

She revealed that following strong interest from producers, the ministry decided to approve all eligible applications under a smaller investment measure, raising the budget from €10 million to €12.7 million.

“The strong response confirms the strength of our agricultural sector and strengthens our political will to support those who choose to invest in land, innovation and our country’s self-sufficiency,” Panayiotou said.

The minister further announced that the agriculture ministry will offer a symbolic grant of €4,500 to help cover festival costs and fund improvements to the picnic area at the Panagia Asprovouniotissa chapel.

Separately, she noted that the department of agriculture has launched tenders to upgrade infrastructure in the livestock farming area of Frenaros.

“These are targeted interventions as part of a wider development plan that responds to real needs and boosts the resilience of the local agricultural economy,” she concluded.