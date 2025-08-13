Electricity cuts across parts of the island will be implemented in a controlled, rotational manner and are not expected to exceed 30 minutes per area, the Transmission System Operator (TSOC) said on Wednesday evening.

The TSCO deemed the cuts necessary in order to balance the increased demand in electricity due to the extremely high temperatures of the last days and the limited production capacity.

As of 8pm, sources told the Cyprus Mail about power outages in two areas of Nicosia.

Earlier in the day, electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou told the Cyprus Mail that power cuts were unlikely unlikely to be imposed on Wednesday night as expected, but did not rule out the possibility that they might be necessary.

More to follow.