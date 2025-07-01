Cypriot real estate analytics firm Ask Wire has secured third place at the 15th Innovation and Technology Competition of the NBG Business Seeds programme.

Awarded for its real estate data platform, the firm also won a cash prize of €8,000.

The platform, designed to support real estate professionals, banks and insurers with reliable, transparent data, was selected among dozens of proposals.

Its recognition confirmed, once again, the potential of Cypriot innovation to stand out beyond national borders.

This year’s first prize, worth €20,000, was awarded to Optimens for its unified Energy Management System. The platform optimises the use of renewables, reduces external energy dependency and enables market participation.

In second place, with €12,000, was Wealthyhood, a fintech application focused on long-term savings and wealth-building rather than short-term speculation.

Now in its 15th year, the NBG Business Seeds programme continues to act as a critical platform for supporting start-ups across Greece and Cyprus, combining financial support with mentoring and visibility. It has become a cornerstone initiative within the National Bank of Greece’s broader strategy to promote innovation and entrepreneurial growth.

According to the Chairperson of the board of directors of the National Bank of Greece (NBG), Gikas Hardouvelis, the programme started in 2010 during a crisis, yet with a clear objective, to support innovative and extroverted entrepreneurship.

“Its duration and visible results are proof of its success,” he said, noting that the bank had followed a countercyclical policy as part of the private sector.

He referred to targeted initiatives across Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras and Heraklion, adding that this reach has now expanded to Cyprus through conferences, bootcamps and workshops that offer tangible support to research teams and SMEs.

“We continue together, with a vision, a plan and faith in our capabilities,” he stated.

Ernestos Panayiotou, general manager of Transformation, Strategy and International Activities at the NBG, who leads the startup programme, remarked that the bank is proud to have served as a growth catalyst in the Greek innovation ecosystem for 15 years.

He mentioned that more than 5,000 teams have received support and infrastructure, and over 150 have been awarded through the annual cycle.

“National Bank continues to provide financing and also proceeds with strategic partnerships with startups emerging from the programme,” he noted, pointing to this year’s winners across energy, fintech and proptech, as well as teams focused on financial empowerment and women’s entrepreneurship.

At the close of the event, Spyros Arsenis, Head of the Business Innovation Development Unit of NBG, announced the opening of the 16th Innovation and Technology Competition. Submissions begin on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and will remain open until 3.00 pm on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

NBG (Cyprus) reiterated its commitment to aligning the local business ecosystem with the Group’s wider strategic priorities.