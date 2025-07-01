Amid geopolitical turmoil and shift, Cyprus stands in the eastern Mediterranean, a stable democracy, a predictable ally for the US, an EU member state that is an integral part of this region and an enabler of stability and security, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a reception in Nicosia to mark the 249th anniversary of the independence of the United States, Christodoulides assured that “Cyprus will remain a trusted US partner, a proud democracy, a bridge between continents, a force for good in a complex world.”

He added that “the partnership between Cyprus and the US is built on a bedrock of trust, shared values and common purpose, and it is one of strategic choice and depth.”

Christodoulides said Cyprus was “a reliable strategic partner for the United States” and had played its role as a safe harbour, assisting with departures of Americans and others during hostilities in the Middle East.

“Cyprus is and will always be part of the solution in this geostrategically important, very complex region. And we will continue working with the United States to promote stability, peace and prosperity in the wider eastern Mediterranean and in Europe. And always through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

He added that “in this regard, it is worth mentioning that CYCLOPS – the Centre for Land, Open-Seas, and Port Security – has trained over 2,000 officials from Cyprus and over 20 other nations in the immediate region and beyond, making us more secure through cooperation.”

Christodoulides said his aim as of day one in office was to strengthen the partnership between Cyprus and the US.

“Together, we are making history. And I want to underline ‘together’ because, beyond the excellent work of the US ambassador, who has been a true driving force in this effort, there are many more people both here and also in the US that believe, just like I do, that when it comes to US-Cyprus relations, the sky is truly the limit. And tonight, I also want to thank them for sharing this vision with me; with us,” he said.

The president referred to “new milestones” reached over the past year, including launching the Cyprus-US strategic dialogue and the state partnership programme, participating in US security assistance programmes and holding an official visit to the US.

He also touched upon the Cyprus problem and efforts to resume negotiations for a settlement.

“The call for peace from Cyprus is not different to the call for peace coming from other nations that experience the trauma of violation of territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence,” he said.

He added that “reunification, peace in Cyprus would be nothing short of transformative – for the country and its people, for the region, for Europe, and reunited Cyprus must be able to remain an independent, stable strategic partner and enabler of security in the region.”

“Tonight, as we celebrate America’s independence, we celebrate more than history. We celebrate courage. Unity. Partnership. The enduring friendship between Cyprus and the United States. A strategic partnership propelled by a common vision for stability, security and prosperity in this region and beyond,” he said.

He also assured that “Cyprus will remain a trusted US partner – a proud democracy, a bridge between continents, a force for good in a complex world. Together, we will keep building. Together, we will keep delivering. Making breakthroughs. Reaching new heights.”