Five people arrested in a Europe-wide operation to uncover an international band promoting fake marriages, centred in Cyprus, were found guilty on Tuesday by the Larnaca criminal court.

The court heard that the mastermind was a 40-year-old man from Pakistan, his 45-year-old wife from Portugal, who recruited brides, two Indians, aged 38 and 26, members of the illegal network in Cyprus, and another Indian, who performed a sham marriage.

Another 11 men and one woman are being tried before the Larnaca district court for performing sham marriages in connection with the same case.

Police investigations found that a total of 132 marriages between Europeans and third country nationals had been performed in Cyprus, yielding revenue in excess of €1 million.

Four of the accused were found guilty on six charges relating to conspiracy to commit a felony, aiding and abetting illegal entry, transit and residence in the Republic, participation in an illegal organisation, participation in and acceptance of crimes, conspiracy to defraud and money laundering.

The fifth person was found guilty of obtaining registration by false representation.

The case was uncovered on January 29, 2024, following a simultaneous European operation by Cyprus, Portugal and Latvia.

The Cypriot authorities were notified in November 2020. Following months of investigations, they found that mainly women from Portugal and Latvia were travelling to Cyprus and undergoing fake marriages with foreigners, who wished to secure residence permits, and then leaving for other European countries.

Three women from abroad testified at the trial via teleconference and their testimony was deemed reliable.

The case will continue on July 25 for sentencing hearings.

All defendants will remain in custody until then.