Grass clearing works on the Limassol-Paphos highway will see parts of the road closed, however traffic could continue to flow unhindered in the lanes, the public works department said on Tuesday evening.

The works will be carried out between 08:30am and 3pm until July 29, excluding weekends, and include exits in both directions.

Although parts of the highway will be closed during the works, the public works department ensured that traffic can continue to flow unhindered in the lanes.

Additional works to replace anti-glare curtain will be carried out on the Limassol-Nicosia highway between Tuesday July 22 and Thursday, July 24, between 9:30pm and 05:30am.

During the works, the express lane in the direction of Limassol will be partially closed, for approximately 1,500 metres, and traffic will be diverted to the slow-moving lane.

The public works department apologised for the inconvenience and called on the public to show understanding and comply with the temporary road markings and the instructions of the police.