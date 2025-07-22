72 new state-of-the-art showers are being installed on 18 beaches in the Protaras area of the Paralimni-Deryneia municipality, aiming to upgrade the local infrastructure for beachgoers.
“Our priority is the continuous upgrading of our beaches, so as to offer a modern and pleasant experience to both residents and visitors and to at the same time utilize “smart” technologies, to save natural resources, especially water”, said Paralimni-Deryneia mayor George Nikolettos.
According to the municipality, the showers will be installed in a set of four and feature a foot bath, a lighting system and contactless payment capabilities.
“Our municipality continues to consistently implement the strategic plan for sustainable tourism development and qualitative upgrading of its coastal zones,” the municipality concluded.
Click here to change your cookie preferences