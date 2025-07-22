72 new state-of-the-art showers are being installed on 18 beaches in the Protaras area of the Paralimni-Deryneia municipality, aiming to upgrade the local infrastructure for beachgoers.

“Our priority is the continuous upgrading of our beaches, so as to offer a modern and pleasant experience to both residents and visitors and to at the same time utilize “smart” technologies, to save natural resources, especially water”, said Paralimni-Deryneia mayor George Nikolettos.

According to the municipality, the showers will be installed in a set of four and feature a foot bath, a lighting system and contactless payment capabilities.

“Our municipality continues to consistently implement the strategic plan for sustainable tourism development and qualitative upgrading of its coastal zones,” the municipality concluded.