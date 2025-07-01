The online government portal for vehicle grants of up to €20,000 will reopen on July 8 at 9am, and remain so until September 2 at midnight or earlier if the number of available grants is completed, the transport department announced on Tuesday.

The grants, in the framework of the government’s e-mobility promotion plan, cover low and zero CO2 emissions in five categories.

There will be 40 grants of €7,500 each available for the withdrawal of a vehicle and its replacement with a new private vehicle with low CO2 emissions up to 50g/km with a purchase cost ceiling of €80,000.

Also, 150 grants of €9,000 each will be available for the purchase of a new zero-CO2 private use vehicles with a purchase cost ceiling of €80,000.

For the disabled and large families, there will be ten grants of €20,000 each for the purchase of a new zero-CO2 vehicle for a disabled vehicle beneficiary with a purchase cost ceiling of €80,000 and ten grants of €20,000 each for the purchase of a new zero-CO2 vehicle for a large family with a purchase cost ceiling of €80,000.

There will also be 50 grants of €9,000 each for the purchase of a used vehicle for private use with zero CO2 emissions with a purchase cost ceiling of €35,000.

Applications can be submitted on the Road Transport Department (TOM) website.

According to TOM, vehicles for which an order has been placed before the date of the application are eligible for sponsorship, however those already registered are not eligible.