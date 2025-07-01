A major road in Cyprus was closed on Tuesday after a gas leak from a tanker sparked a large emergency response.

Police shut both directions of the Larnaca-Kofinou motorway, near the Kofinou weighbridge, when liquefied petroleum gas began leaking from a private company’s tanker.

Officers rushed to the scene alongside the fire service, which deployed crews from the special disaster response unit (Emak) with two fire engines. Firefighters worked to cool the tanker while following all safety procedures, officials said.

Andreas Kettis, spokesperson for the fire service, confirmed that two more fire engines from the Larnaca and Vasiliko stations were sent to help manage the incident.

Police have urged drivers to stay away from the area. Traffic is being diverted onto alternative routes.

Motorists travelling from Larnaca towards Kofinou should leave the motorway near the village of Anglisides and use the old Larnaca-Kofinou road, rejoining the motorway at Kofinou to continue towards Limassol.

Those heading from Limassol towards Larnaca or the airport can exit at Skarinou, follow the old Limassol-Nicosia road, and turn right at the Kofinou police station towards the old Kofinou-Larnaca road. From Anglisides, they can rejoin the motorway.

Authorities have not reported any injuries or explosions. The situation remains under close control, but the road closure is causing significant disruption.

Police and fire officials are expected to release further updates as the operation continues.