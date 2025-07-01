Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas against what he called the “destructive approach” of several European countries, he said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

Araqchi also criticised the stance of some European countries over the recent air war between Israel and Iran, saying it was supportive of Israel and the United States. He did not specify which countries he had in mind.

Kallas said after the call that “negotiations on ending Iran’s nuclear programme should restart as soon as possible”.

In a post on social media platform X, the EU’s top diplomat said cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency “must resume” and that the bloc is ready to facilitate.

“Any threats to pull out of the non-proliferation treaty don’t help to lower tensions,” she added.