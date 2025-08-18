Lakatamia Municipality is organising an exciting event in September, offering moments of fun and relaxation in nature but also the chance to embark on a musical route and explore 17 bands.

The Lakatameia River Walk on September 30 (7pm-11.30pm) offers those in Nicosia the chance to escape the heat among the eucalyptus trees of the Pedieos Linear Park. Participating in the event are several local music bands and ensembles who will perform along the river for free.

What’s more, a live link from a well-known radio station will add to the groovy vibe of the day as well as a DJ party that will follow after the live performances end. More details on the programme of the event and exact locations will be shared in the coming week.

Of course, the event will also include food and drink sellers and the organisers are now accepting applications for food trucks and bars that want to participate. Priority will be given to Lakatameia residents or businesses based in the area and the selection process comes on a first-come, first-served basis as there are limited spots available (via email to [email protected]).

