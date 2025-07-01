Muse Group’s journey from guitar tabs to global music tech leader

From its humble beginnings as a guitar tab-sharing site in 1998, the Muse Group has grown into one of the most influential music technology companies in the world, now reaching over 400 million users.

Headquartered in Limassol since 2021, the Cyprus-based company is the force behind major platforms including Ultimate Guitar, MuseScore, Audacity, and most recently, Hal Leonard, the global leader in sheet music publishing.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Muse Group founder and CEO Eugeny Naidenov traced the company’s journey from a fan-built community to a global powerhouse in digital music creation, education, and audio technology.

Naidenov shared insights on building a mission-driven tech firm that still centres its global community, the strategic decision to locate its international headquarters in Cyprus, and how Muse Group is helping shape the future of music learning.

He also revealed the company’s growing involvement in the local cultural scene and their efforts to spark creativity among young Cypriots.

CM: Muse Group began as a simple guitar tab-sharing site back in 1998. What were the defining moments that transformed Ultimate Guitar into the global music technology powerhouse Muse Group is today?

It really all started back in 1998 with a moment of frustration. I was trying to find the tab for a Guns N’ Roses song – I’ve been a huge fan for as long as I can remember, and Slash was (and still is) a hero of mine – but I just couldn’t find it anywhere. So I did what any determined fan would do: I sat down, figured it out myself, and put it online. That’s how Ultimate Guitar was born. Within a few years, it grew into a global community of tens of thousands of musicians visiting the site every day.

In the mid-2000s, when many similar sites were shutting down, Ultimate Guitar worked with publishers and signed one of the world’s first digital tablature licensing agreements. That’s what helped us grow. Ultimate Guitar became one of the few teams in the world that was able to move from unlicensed user-generated content to long-term partnerships with copyright holders. By 2010, we had signed contracts with thousands of publishers and had over a million tabs available on the site.

We didn’t stop at guitar players. In 2017, we acquired MuseScore and stepped into the world of sheet music and notation. In 2020, we added Audacity, the world’s most popular free audio editing software. We officially brought everything together under one roof as Muse Group in 2021, with the new headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus.

Most recently, in 2023, we took a huge step by acquiring Hal Leonard, the world leader in sheet music publishing.

Bringing their huge catalog together with our digital tools really expanded what we can offer musicians. Looking back, it’s been quite a journey – from a small niche site to a platform used by millions. But the goal’s always been the same, to make the lives of musicians better every day.

CM: How do you maintain a balance between preserving the spirit of community-based platforms like Ultimate Guitar and building a global tech-driven company with major commercial operations?

Honestly, we don’t really think of it as balancing two opposing forces – we see it as the engine of everything we do. Our products started with the community, and they still are the community. What makes our platforms special isn’t just the technology – it’s the diversity and authenticity of contributions from millions of music lovers and creatives.

Of course, as we’ve grown into a global company, we’ve had to build the right infrastructure to support that scale. But that doesn’t mean losing touch with our roots – quite the opposite. We stay close to our community, listen actively, and make sure we are building things they genuinely want. When we get that right, the community grows stronger, and the business does too. That’s the kind of growth we are aiming for.

CM: Muse Group has expanded into various areas of music creation — from notation and recording to education. What unites your diverse portfolio of products under one cohesive vision?

It all comes down to a simple idea – to improve the lives of music makers and audio creators every day. Whether it’s a beginner picking up the guitar, a composer arranging a score, a podcaster editing their latest episode, each of our products is built to make it easier for musicians – and really, for all kinds of creative people – to be creative every day.

What really ties our products together is our belief that music creation should be accessible to everyone. No matter your skill level, budget, or background, you should have the opportunity to play, learn, and create music. That’s why our products are affordable – or completely free – and built to be intuitive and easy-to-use. MuseScore, Audacity, and millions of Ultimate Guitar tabs are free and will remain free forever. We design our learning catalog and software with accessibility in mind.

We are helping to build a world where a billion people make music, that’s our goal. And while music is where we started, it’s not where we stop – we have a drive to expand our influence into other creative spaces too.

CM: How do you see Muse Group shaping the future of music education, particularly for younger generations?

We have a lot of respect for traditional music education, but the reality is that most young musicians today start their journey online. They don’t begin with scales – they go online, type in the name of their favorite song, and look for a tab or score so they can just start playing. We are making that first step easier by giving them quick access to the tabs and scores they are looking for, along with free tools to help them play and create music of their own.

We are also building tools that help aspiring musicians improve as they play. One I’m really excited about is Ultimate Guitar’s AI-powered Practice Mode. It listens to a player’s performance and gives personalised feedback – showing which notes were played correctly, which were missed, and offering guidance on pitch and rhythm. It’s a simple way to help learners improve and stay motivated.

At the end of the day, it’s all about meeting the next generation where they are and helping them fall in love with making music.

CM: Muse Group established its headquarters in Limassol in 2021. What made Cyprus the right location for your company’s international hub?

When we were thinking about where to base our HQ, Cyprus just made sense. As a global, mostly remote company, we needed a place that supports collaboration and international work. Cyprus ticked all the boxes. It has a business-friendly regulatory environment, modern infrastructure, strategic location that keeps us well-connected to key markets. It also offers strong access to talent and favourable regulations for bringing in highly skilled international professionals. That kind of flexibility really matters when you’re building an international team.

Limassol stood out to us right away. It’s a vibrant city with a growing tech ecosystem and a high quality of life – with exceptional safety, a great climate, and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. That combination helps us attract and retain top talent and makes Limassol an ideal place to live and work.

We made the move in 2021, and since then, our Cyprus team has grown to more than 80 people, and our Limassol office has become a real centre of gravity for the company.

CM: How would you describe the business environment and tech ecosystem in Cyprus? What have been the biggest advantages—and challenges—of being based here?

The business environment here is supportive, and we have found the regulatory landscape clear and easy to navigate, which is important when you’re building something across borders.

Cyprus has been a really energising place to grow our business. There is a strong sense of momentum – the tech scene is picking up pace, and you can feel that more startups, global companies, and tech professionals are choosing Cyprus as their base. That creates a dynamic, forward-looking environment to be part of.

As I mentioned, one of the biggest advantages for us is Cyprus’ unique combination of benefits – from its regulatory environment to its ability to attract international talent. The quality of life plays a big role in that – Cyprus is a place where people genuinely want to live and work.

At the same time, some highly specialised roles – especially in areas like audio engineering or advanced music tech – can still be hard to hire locally. So we continue to operate in a hybrid, international setup. But even with that, Cyprus has proven to be a great long-term home for our HQ, and we’re excited to keep growing here.

CM: Beyond your global ambitions, how is Muse Group engaging with the local Cypriot community—whether through tech, education, or music initiatives?

Even though our focus as a company is global, being part of the local community here in Limassol really matters to us. Our office is right in the heart of Limassol’s Old Town, and over time it’s grown into more than just a workspace. We’ve hosted events with our neighbours, and we are now partnering with a local creative space for children to launch a programme that introduces them to music and inspires them to learn and play. These connections mean a lot to us, and we are always looking for new ways to be part of the cultural life around us.

More recently, we’ve been working on a new non-profit initiative called Artists Unanimous, which we are piloting here in Cyprus. The idea is simple. Bring people together in real life to play music, share the stories behind it, and create something meaningful as a community. Our first event, Songs & Stories, is happening on July 5th at our Limassol office – it’s an open space for local musicians to perform and connect. That’s what it’s all about for us, helping people express themselves, meet others, and leave a lasting creative legacy.